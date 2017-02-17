Bikers & First Responders Face Off In Chili Cook Off

BELEWS CREEK, NC -- It sounds like a scene from the show, "Sons of Anarchy": a motorcycle club faces off against first responders. But the 'face off' is a chili cookoff and its all for a good cause!

Dennis Alley, Vice-president of Forever Two Wheels motorcycle club, and Brian Smith, Chief of Belews Creek Fire Department, joined Tracey McCain on the Good Morning Show to talk about a fundraiser happening this weekend!

The Battle of the Blacktop is Saturday, February 18th from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Belews Creek Fire Department. It's $5 per person and the money will go to Purple Heart Homes, Special Olympics, and some smaller local charities.

Alley and Smith didn't offer any chili secrets, but they did let Tracey McCain try a sample! Watch the video to see which chili she liked best!

For more information on Forever On Two Wheels, click here.

