Black History Month: Telling The African-American Story Through Dance

GREENSBORO, N.C. - It's time to feel the rhythm for Black History Month.

Suah African Dance Theatre is offering dance classes focused on telling the African-American story through dance.

It's a professional touring African drum and dance company in Greensboro.

The mission is to teach the public how to appreciate African culture through diverse styles of dance performances.

Suah is a name from the Gio ethnic group from Liberia, West Africa.

It means "A new beginning or one with new idea's in a new era".

Suah African Dance Theatre also works with public schools across the state in presenting dance programs for students.

The goal is to touch individuals' lives worldwide through ministry of song, music, and dance.

You can participate in the African dance classes every Friday at the Greensboro Cultural Center on North Davie Street.

The adult dance classes start at 7:00 p.m. and cost $10.

