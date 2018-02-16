Black Panther Challenge Helps Kids Go To Movies For Free

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The nationwide Black Panther Challenge is in full effect.

It encourages individuals or groups to purchase Black Panther movie tickets for the youth to go to the movies for free.

Black Lives Matter of Greensboro and Books and Black Youth are working together to send more than 50 kids to the Four Seasons Movie Theatre on Saturday.

"Books and Black Youth gives books to children who are written by people of color," said Cherizar Crippen, organizer. "This year, Black Lives Matter is focused on making sure we bring youth into the movement."

The Black Panther Challenge supports children involved in the YWCA Yworld After School Program, which serves students at Western Guilford Middle School.

The Yworld program also focuses on themes related to social justice issues and civic engagement.

Children involved in the Kids Kollective Program, a community gathering focused on justice and solidarity, will also benefit from the Black Panther Challenge.

"Being young, how many times have people of color got to see themselves represented in books, television, or film? It hasn't happened for a lot of us over 30," said Crippen. "I think the adults are more interested in seeing the movie than maybe the kids."

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise at least $1,000 so children can enjoy the movie and food at the concession stand.

"It's really important for the Black kids to be able to see themselves represented in a positive light on screen that has nothing to do with anything negative, just royalty," said Crippen.

Click here to support the Black Panther Challenge Fundraiser. Donations can also be sent via paypal at booksnblackyouth@gmail.com.

