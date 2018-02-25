Black Panther: The Impact on the Black Community

Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." (Photo: Disney/Marvel)

The newest Marvel film "Black Panther" is killing it at the box office. It made an estimated $235 million dollars during its first weekend in theaters and is sparking a cultural phenomenon. Black boys and girls, and even adults for that matter, are feeling represented and empowered. Doctor Nannette Funderburk joins the Good Morning Show to discuss the impact this movie has on the mental health of the Black Community.

