Blueberry Pancake And Appreciation Day

Blueberry Pancake Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Get ready for pancakes and Saturday, July 15, 2017, the Greensboro Farmers' Curb Market's serving them up with a fresh side of purpose and blueberries! Lots and lots of blueberries!

It's part of the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market's Blueberry Pancake and Celebration Day this weekend.

"This is a celebration of blueberries. They're in season and it helps support the curb market," explained Angie Johnson, the local business coordinator for the market.

Stop by for two big hot and fluffy Cheesecakes by Alex blueberry pancakes for $5 and in addition to that across the market you can find farmers with fresh blueberries along with blueberry-themed things like jams and jellies and baked goods that will have local blueberries in them.

"People love them," said Alex Amaroso, who owns Cheesecakes by Alex. "They're just old fashioned pancakes and they're nice and fluffy. Everybody wants the recipe and I can't give it to them. They like them and they have a good time."

You don't want to miss this blueberry celebration on Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Just head out to the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on Yanceyville Street to take part or click here for more information.

