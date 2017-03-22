Bluegrass And BBQ To Kick Cancer

REIDSVILLE, NC -- Don't miss this! Next weekend, you can enjoy some top notch bluegrass music and barbecue and help a good cause at the same time!

Jennifer Joyce is the Executive Director of the Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund and joined Lauren Melvin to talk about the upcoming ‘Pickin and Grinnin' Concert’. Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver are traveling from Nashville for the event. Hubert Lawson and the Bluegrass County Boys and Rich in Tradition are also geared up to help kick cancer.



The concert is a fundraiser raising money for the Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund. It's a fund specifically created to provide financial resources to cancer victims in need. The resources come in the form of small cash contributions to cover pharmacy bills, utilities, auto gas, and food – those everyday expenses, to name a few, that need not be worried about when you are trying to focus on the challenge of beating cancer.



The event also features barbecue from __________________________.



If you want to go to the Pickin' and Grinnin' Concert, it’s Saturday, April 1st from 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm at Reidsville High School. The address is

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Kids 10 and under get in free. You can buy tickets at HomeTrust Bank, at the Barry Joyce Cancer Resource Center, or by clicking here (there's a $1 convenience fee for tickets purchased online). You can also call 336-427-HELP (4357) to order tickets.

