Body Language Clues Of Forgiveness

Body Language Of Forgiveness

We're talking about forgiveness this morning. Earlier we covered the psychology of forgiveness and the benefits of forgiving.

Let's examine the physical clues to look for when it comes to forgiveness.

First, let me say that these are clues or insights about how someone might be feeling. These are not definitive as people respond in different ways. Having said this, the eyes can be a give away. When someone is willing to look at you, that is to give eye contact is a good sign. Or, they have soft eyes. Meaning their eye lids are relaxed. It’s not a glare.

The angle of your shoulders can be a dead give away of forgiveness. When you like and respect someone, you’ll naturally turn your shoulders and torso towards them.

Their body orientation can be a clue too. You lean towards someone you like and want to be around. A pull back even a subtle one can give the hint that something isn’t right. Keep this in mind, you’ll be more accurate interpreting someone’s body language when you consider their baseline. How they normally acted around you or how you normally acted around them before the incident. It’s the difference in the behavior that gives you a sense of what’s happening.

