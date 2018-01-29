Body Language Of Music

Pink performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS, 2018 Getty Images)

What a night at the Grammys! An evening when artists are recognized for their talent and contributions to music. Music leaves a lasting impression on people. You dance, sing, sway and cry to musical lyrics.

Many times it’s the beat and rhythm that draws you in. But, it’s the lyrics that keep you. Usually, artists use music as a way to work out struggles, heartbreak, love, injustices and experiences. If these situations resonate with you then you're hooked on the song.

When artists perform, you can tell if their body language is authentic. You’ll see their feelings reflected in their facial expressions and in their gestures. Sure, they can try to fake it, but you'll know the difference. Their body language will be stilted and disconnected to the music.

