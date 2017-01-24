Hands on face (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

Finding a job can be overwhelming with the networking and interviewing. Here are some tips to make the process easier.

You might not realize that what you think can impact your body language. When you go to an interview, a possible employer will believe what your body is saying before they believe what you're saying.

For example, if you think that you’re nervous then you’ll show it. And you may not even realize it. You can see that what you try to hide your body will reveal. Look at the photo. You can have a stoic face to veil your emotions, but your hand gestures or body movements can give you away. You can fidget, twist, turn, bounce, avoid or get really still.

So how do you fix it? Center yourself by taking a deep breath, holding your head level, pulling your shoulders back as you take stride into the room. And think about your endgame – to land the job.

Share your thoughts with me on Twitter at @blancacobb. Remember to use the hash tag #BlancaOn2. Or, you can find me on my facebook page.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

The Good Morning Show

(© 2017 WFMY)