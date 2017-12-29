Body Language Tips To Make A Connection On New Year's Eve

Friends at party (Photo: Thinkstock)

The New Year is a time of new beginnings. And some of you might be looking for a new connection – a romantic connection. At a New Year’s party, how can you let someone subtly know that you’re interested?

You might be surprised to know that your walk talks for you. Your walk reveals more about your confidence than you know. Your posture, your head position, your feet, your arm movement, your stride can grab attention. Envision John Travolta's strut in the movie "Saturday Night Fever".

Face the room if you want to let people know that you're approachable. When you have your back to the crowd and you're facing the bar then your body language isn't inviting. You're sending the message to back off.

When you're holding a drink make sure to hold it in the hand that is opposite of the person you're talking to. If not then the drink becomes a “body blocker”, which is a physical barrier between you two.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

