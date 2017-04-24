Boogie Down At The Dance Party For Sickle Cell

Dancing people (Photo: Andreas Douvitsas)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You can dance your way into health and help others at the same time.

Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency is having a dance party, but this party has purpose. All proceeds of this fundraiser help the agency support its mission to provide much-needed care for people in our community.

"All proceeds will be used to support the services of our agency which range from preventive education for those affected by HIV/AIDS and diabetes, to counseling and case management for those affected by sickle cell disease," explained Kathy Norcott, the agency's Executive Director.

Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency will be having their "Dance Party for Sickle Cell" fundraiser this Friday, April 28, 2017 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Dynacon Event Center in Greensboro. The event features B Smooth and the Urban Ballroom Dancers. Tickets are $20 and you can purchase them by clicking here.

