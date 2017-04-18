Breakfast To Help Single Parent Families

GREENSBORO, NC -- Single parents and their children are encouraged to attend a half-day workshop to inspire them to create a strong healthy family.

The free event, called “Boys to Men & Girls to Ladies”, is Saturday, April 22 from 8:00 am – noon at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road. It features motivational and informative discussions from three local successful personalities who are passionate about building strong families. The event is limited to 160 participants: single mothers and fathers of all ages, and children ages 7-17. Registration is required.

The morning begins with a catered breakfast and brief opening remarks from clergy at Mount Zion Baptist Church.

The mothers/female guardians and children then attend break-out sessions. Joe Pope, also known as the best streetball emcee, will speak with boys to motivate them to succeed in life. The girls will hear a personal testimony from Paris Whisett, a Greensboro resident whose hard work and confidence led her to become a succesful business owner. Former Councilperson Goldie Wells will deliver a no-nonsense presentation to the parents.

The MC for the event is radio personality Busta Brown from WQMG.



To register for the event, contact Officer K.C. Gaither at krizia.webster@greensboro-nc.gov, or GPD’s Office of Community Engagement at 336-373-2636.

The workshop supports Chief Scott’s strategy of expanding community outreach efforts to better connect with all of Greensboro’s residents.



