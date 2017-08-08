Bright Beginnings Prepares Kids For School In Greensboro

YMCA Of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Back-to-school is here.

Some kids are still in need of school supplies and clothes.

The YMCA of Greensboro is helping children in need through the Bright Beginnings Program.

It allows students entering the 1st through 12th grade to go on a one-on-one shopping trip with a volunteer, also known as a shopping buddy.

Here's how it works.

Before school starts, eligible children are invited to participate in the Bright Beginnings Program.

The children meet at a local YMCA on their assigned shopping date.

From there, kids are paired with a volunteer shopping buddy, enjoy a meal, and then the shopping begins.

Together, the child and volunteer shop for $125 worth of school clothes, including shoes, socks, underwear, fall outfits and a sweater or jacket.

Students receive a backpack filled with grade-appropriate school supplies before the shopping trip.

Once the shopping is complete, volunteers make sure the children are escorted safely on a bus and return to their waiting parents.

Donations from individuals, businesses, and civic organizations pay for the clothes and school supplies.

The YMCA is still looking for volunteers to participate in the Bright Beginnings Program.

A volunteer shopping buddy requires a smile and willingness to help a child in need.

To become a volunteer, you can easily sign-up here.

