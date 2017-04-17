Bubble Soccer Benefits Good Cause

KERNERSVILLE, NC -- Don't miss this! A Triad service club wants you to come play soccer, in a bubble!
The Glenn High School Interact Club, an aspect of the Rotary Club of the Triad, is holding a special bubble soccer fundraiser to help a good cause. Mark Peck and Amber Hand joined Eric Chilton on the Good Morning Show to talk about the upcoming event!
Interact is a youth membership arm of the Rotary Club of the Triad.
Proceeds from this weekend's bubble soccer fundraiser benefit an artesian well drilling project in Zimbabwe Africa.
Bubble soccer games will be for players 12 years of age and older, 3 vs 3 set up with 15 minute games from 10 am to 2 pm. Cost is $15 for an individual or $40 per team. They will also be serving donated pizza and tie-dyeing shirts for additional money. There will be free inflatable games to have fun with too.
To sign up or ask for information, email interactofkernersville@gmail.com
