Bubble Soccer Benefits Good Cause

KERNERSVILLE, NC -- Don't miss this! A Triad service club wants you to come play soccer, in a bubble!

The Glenn High School Interact Club, an aspect of the Rotary Club of the Triad, is holding a special bubble soccer fundraiser to help a good cause. Mark Peck and Amber Hand joined Eric Chilton on the Good Morning Show to talk about the upcoming event!

Interact is a youth membership arm of the Rotary Club of the Triad. Through service activities, Interactors learn the importance of: developing leadership skills and personal integrity; demonstrating helpfulness and respect for others; and advancing international understanding and goodwill.



Proceeds from this weekend's bubble soccer fundraiser benefit an artesian well drilling project in Zimbabwe Africa.



Bubble soccer games will be for players 12 years of age and older, 3 vs 3 set up with 15 minute games from 10 am to 2 pm. Cost is $15 for an individual or $40 per team. They will also be serving donated pizza and tie-dyeing shirts for additional money. There will be free inflatable games to have fun with too.

If you want to play, the bubble soccer fundraiser is Saturday, April 22nd from 10am - 2pm at First Christian Church in Kernersville. The address is 1130 N Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284.

To sign up or ask for information, email interactofkernersville@gmail.com

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

© 2017 WFMY-TV