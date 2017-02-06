Build It Yourself Donuts?

WFMYNews2

Duck Donuts is unlike any donut shop you've ever seen.

Stemming from a family visiting Duck, NC and the Outer Banks and noticing there were no donut shops, this franchise has exploded over the past ten years.

All you have to do is pick out the topping, the coating and the drizzle and your custom donut is on the way!

Their philosophy, according to their website is simple. "When it comes to donuts, everyone knows that it's true, there is nothing like a freshly made warm donut or two or three, along with a good piping hot cup of coffee. Please be assured that we will continue to try and find ways to build on our unique approach for your ultimate enjoyment. Our fans tell us over and over that we are on the right track and while there may be other donuts out there, we feel we've found a pretty special combination. Warm, delicious and made to order donuts along with premium roasted coffees".

Duck Donuts is located at 409 Pisgah Church Rd in Greensboro. You can call them at (336) 291-8200 or visit them online at https://duckdonuts.com/.>

