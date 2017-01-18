Bust Obstacles To Reach Your Goals

Empty asphalt road towards cloud and signs symbolizing success a (Photo: Thinkstock)

3 Reasons You Won’t Achieve Your Goals

We’re right in the middle of January and hopefully, you've stuck to your New Year's goals. If not then let's talk what could be getting in your way.

I've come up with the" lack of PAC" to help you understand 3 common reasons you might not be reaching your goal. PAC is an agreement that you have with yourself to get what you want. And the P is for Lack of PLAN. Saying you want something without planning for how you’re going to do it, achieve it, earn it - won’t work. Ok, you want to a new job with better benefits. Simple enough. How are you going to make that happen? You want a better working relationship with a colleague? How are you going to make that happen? What are the specific steps you have to take to reach your goal? Specificity is the key. When you know the specific steps you have to take –then the goal is clearer. Allows you to examine and change steps to make the goal doable. Otherwise – it’s a shot in the dark.

The A in Lack of PAC stands for Action. Lack of action won't take you anywhere. You can have a plan, steps all laid out, but if you don’t act on it. There’s no way you can achieve your goal. Goals take work – you have to do something – to reach a goal. How can you strengthen and tone your body without working out? The bottom line is this, you don’t put in the work, you don’t take action then you get nothing.

The C in Lack Of PAC is the biggest challenge for many people. The C stands for lack of commitment. You can have a plan and take action, but still not be committed to your goals. I know that sounds crazy, and yet I’ve seen many people do it – including myself. Reaching goals is hard work. Depending on the goal, there’s sweat, tears, sacrifice, fears and set back. And when the tough gets going, you can back off, make excuses and quit. Quitters don’t cross the finish line. So you have to commit – no matter what to your goal. Don’t be the person who gives up before you even start. Push through the roadblocks. Just push through – go for what you want. You’ll be happier in the end.







3 R's To Rev Up Your Goals

This morning we're talking about setting goals and tackling challenges. talked about common reasons people don’t reach their goals using our contributing editor’s, Blanca Cobb’s “Lack of PAC – plan, action and commitment”. Now, we want to talk about ways to handle not reaching your goals.

Instead of giving up, I've come up with the 3 R's to rev up your goals.

Reexamine the steps that you laid out to reach your goal. Ask yourself these questions. What’s worked and what didn’t work? Why didn’t it work? What do you have to do to make it work? What resources do you need? Remember there's more than one way to slice an apple.

Redefine your goal or redefine the steps needed to make your goal achievable.

Refuse to quit. Once you’ve reexamined and redefined what you need to do then do it. Persistence crosses the finish line if you don’t let anything hold you back. Remember that success comes is a variety of stages so enjoy each success. Yes, you’ll get frustrated, anger, disappointed, but plow through obstacles. Quitting isn’t an option.

