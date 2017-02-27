Calling All Readers: Time To Volunteer!

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Whether you're reading text messages, emails or street signs, you're probably reading all day long without even realizing it! And now, you have a chance to use your reading skills to help your neighbors.

Reading Connections wants you!

There are currently more than 60 adults in Guilford County waiting for literacy instruction. Reading Connections, the largest community-based adult literacy agency in NC, provides free literacy services to adults in Guilford County who wish to improve their basic reading, writing, math, English language, and technology skills through trained volunteers working as one-to-one tutors and small group instructors. Tutors meet with students two to four hours a week.



Volunteers do not need a background in teaching. Reading Connections provides a free three-part training which will prepare volunteers to work with native English speakers or English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL). The next training will be offered in Greensboro in March.



Orientation –– Thursday, March 2 from 10:00am-12:00pm

Session I –– Tuesday, March 7 from 9:00am-12:00pm

Session II –– Wednesday, March 8 from 9:00am-12:00pm



All sessions will be held in Greensboro at the Self Help Building located at 122 North Elm Street on the 8th floor. Parking can be found in the Davie Street Parking Deck located on Davie Street between Market Street and Friendly Avenue.

For more information or to sign up, you can visit Reading Connection's web site.

