Calling All Women Of Purpose!

GREENSBORO, NC -- calling all ladies... don't miss this!

There's a conference happening this weekend designed to help you find your purpose and overcome life's challenges! Latasha Williams and Dr Deborah Starczewski joined Lauren Melvin on the Good Morning Show to ttalk about it!

It's being organized by Women of Purpose, which is an organization reaching Women at their point of need.

The conference is called "She Triumphed". It's tailored around the profound truth of you are a winner no matter what you felt you lost. You will hear 50 Women and Keynote Speakers tell you that they are Women Who Have Triumphed. There will also be an array of vendors, prizes and giveaways valued over $500, as well as live entertainment – all under one roof!

If you want to attend the She Triumphed conference, it's Saturday from 2PM - 5pm at the Union Square Auditorium on East Gate City Boulevard. Tickets are still available for $35 and can be purchased by clicking here.

