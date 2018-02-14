'Calling From the Heart' Tribal Ceremony Could Lead To Your Soulmate

Courtesy: Robin White Star

Looking for love this Valentine's Day? An old Cherokee tribal ceremony could call you to your soulmate.

Robin White Star believes it worked for her. Star is a spiritual healer and founder of Flower Eagle Medicine Lodge in Winston-Salem. She recently published a book -- Calling From The Heart: An Invitation To Your Soul Companion, which details her journey to find her husband.

"Being in a relationship with our Soul Companion is a wider and deeper experience than a simple romantic valentine. It is intentional, co-creative and endlessly inspiring us to be the best that we can be," Star said.

Star started lecturing at age 17 when she was in training with the Inner Peace Movement. She met a Cherokee Elder Will Rockingbear, who first introduced her to the shamanic calling ceremony. In that largely private ceremony, a person learns "the power of gratitude that fuels the miraculous calling for your soul companion, making heart requests that are specific without being limiting."

Less than a year after doing the calling ceremony, Star met her now-husband of 17 years.

"I had been single for 20 years. I knew I wanted to be in a relationship, but I knew I could not sustain one. I could not be myself in one. I was like OK, I will not be in a relationship... but working with Rockingbear, I sorted through the beliefs that were getting in my way, sorted through past relationships that were hurtful."

Star said the person you're calling to doesn't necessarily have to call back to you in the same way. And, the power of the calling ceremony isn't limited to finding love. It can aid in achieving goals, and it can help you find your identity and be your best self.

Star is hosting a book discussion and signing this Valentine's Day, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. It's at Scuppernong Books, located at 304 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Learn more about White Star's local ceremonies and healing work here.

