Caregiving 101: Adaptive Clothing, Mobility

As you age, your ability to dress yourself is something you can lose in an instant, whether from an accident or illness.

Scott Silknitter from R.O.S. Therapy Systems suggests caregivers take advantage of tools to help their loved ones maintain their independence, including adaptive clothing. He says the goal to remember is to empower your loved one to do things on their own so they can maintain their sense of accomplishment and self-worth.

Adaptive clothing can be found at stores like Greensboro Discount Medical and Walmart. When it comes to pants, look for elastic waistbands and zippers on the side. For shirts, look for button-up backs for easy wear.

Silknitter also discussed ways to aid and improve your loved one's mobility. He says if independence is lost, it can lead to isolation and depression and a number of other issues.

He said some folks don't like using canes because they think it makes them look old, but he says they're an important tool because elderly people cannot simply rely on holding onto furniture around them to balance. He said a standard cane should be used to help with balance, while a quad cane has more support at the bottom and can help stabilize your loved one.

If your loved one needs even more help, Silknitter says walkers and rollers are great tools, and you should compare models to see which one your loved one prefers.

