Caregiving 101: Cutting Costs & Coloring

senior Mother and daughter in park (Photo: RuslanGuzov, RUSLAN GUZOV)

Caring for a loved one can take a toll on you emotionally and financially.

Scott Silknitter from R.O.S. Therapy Systems says in the average family caregiver budget, 25% of spending is on medical costs. This is an area where families can save money without cutting out necessary things.

The best option is prevention through engagement and activities. If family caregivers can find a way to engage their loved one and build it into a daily routine, they can prevent boredom that may lead to wandering, falls and behavior outbursts.





Silknitter says coloring is an affordable activity option. He says its crucial to empower your loved ones instead of limiting them because you think they shouldn’t use something like a doll for comfort or coloring to stay occupied.

With the new adult coloring trend, there are plenty of options for different skill and cognitive levels. If your loved one is engaged and happy, they aren’t bored or wandering and risking a fall.

Copyright 2016 WFMY