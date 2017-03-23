senior Mother and daughter in park (Photo: RuslanGuzov, RUSLAN GUZOV)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Scott Silknitter, president of R.O.S. Therapy Systems, stopped by the Good Morning Show to talk about dealing with the challenges that come with caregiving.

Exercise

There are a number of programs at places which folks can take advantage of. In fact, as our population is aging, the list of opportunities is growing yearly.

Some places that folks can start is the local “Y”, the local senior center or workout club, or the local yoga studio that has programs that cater to the elderly.

If the caregiver or loved one cannot get out of the house, there are other options too.

There are machines to buy like large treadmills and exercise bikes. There are also little tools like an exercise peddler from Drive medical. It comes completely assembled and is compact for storage and portable. You can put it on the floor to exercise your legs or on a table to exercise your arms

The real key is your loved one gets up and moving.

Dealing With Back Pain

As we get older, we tend experience aches and pains more often.

Caregivers run the risk of straining their back as the lift and help their loved ones out of a chair, out of a car or in and out of a tub.

Other than a heating pad, there are several tools out there to help that not everyone is familiar with.

The first is a bed wedge. It’s designed to help elevate and support the neck to help relieve discomfort associated with back or neck pain. Anyone who has ever tried to prop themselves up in bed knows that getting the pillow just right can be a struggle. This can be useful as an aid for reading or watching TV as it is designed to help elevate and support the neck. In addition, it can be used to elevate your feet while lying flat if you need to.

If you are not in bed and are seated somewhere around the house or in a car, a lumbar cushion is a great item. It’s designed to offer comfort and positioning just about anywhere you are seated. The elastic straps help you mount on just about any chair. It is also portable so you can take it anywhere.

Scott Silknitter can be reached at ROS Therapy Systems by calling 1.888.352.9788. Their address is 3709 Alliance Drive, Greensboro, NC. You can also contact them by email.

