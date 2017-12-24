Caregiving 101: Holiday Family Visits & Safety

With families visiting during the holiday season, we need to make sure that everyone in the house is aware of the need to stay organized and assist a loved one with agnosia. Scott Silknitter explains in our caregiving 101 segments.
