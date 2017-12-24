WFMY
Caregiving 101: Holiday Family Visits & Safety

Caregiving 101: Assisting A Loved One With Agnosia

December 24, 2017

With families visiting during the holiday season, we need to make sure that everyone in the house is aware of the need to stay organized and assist a loved one with agnosia. Scott Silknitter explains in our caregiving 101 segments.

