Caregiving 101: Meals and Dementia

Scott Silknitter from Caregiving 101 spoke on the Good Morning Show about meals and caregiving.

First, if an aging loved one doesn't live with you, it can be a challenge for you to make sure they have healthy food to eat. Thankfully, there's an increasing number of services to help families in this situation. Here are a few options:

Meals on Wheels: The program in Guilford County is called Mobile Meals and is run by Senior Resources of Guilford. The program provides a fresh meal to seniors who aren't able to prepare their own meal and who don't have anyone to help them. You can find out more about the application process here.

Blue Apron: Your loved one must be able to prepare the meal. The ingredients are pre-measured and there are multiple meal plans.

Cooking Activities and Alzheimer’s Silknitter also discussed how to engage your loved ones through cooking together. He says to consider meal prep and cooking as an opportunity for an activity. Watch:



