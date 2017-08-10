Caregiving 101: Routines & Comfort

GREENSBORO, N.C. --
Adapting to Changes in Routines
Scott Silknitter from Caregiving 101 discussed ways to deal with the negative impact changes to routines can have on your family members with dementia.
Routines allow caregivers to establish some sense of order and help prevent behavioral outbursts. Of course, routines will be disrupted and unfortunately, even the smallest change can lead to a behavioral issue for someone with dementia.
This is the time of year when kids everywhere are heading back to school. It's great for parents who are ready for the yearly school routine to begin, but it can be devastating for a loved one who enjoys regular visits with their grandchildren. When kids leave for school it can be very upsetting, especially for someone with dementia who might not understand why they don't visit anymore.
Silknitter offers these tips if you know family or friends who visit regularly are about to leave for school:
- Schedule phone calls to hear their voice
- Schedule Facetime or Skype calls to see their face
- Create a photo album with moments from their visits
Adjusting to Changing Temperatures
- Preparation
- Knowing your loved one
- Layers
If you have questions for Silknitter, you can reach him here.
