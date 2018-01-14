CAREGIVING 101: Sunday, January 14, 2018

Caregiving 101 – Saving Money Through Home Maintenance

Caring for a loved one can strain family finances. Scott Silknitter and Tom Garcia are back with tips to save money and keep everyone safe.

Caregiving 101: Struggling To Drink Water

Family caregivers work every day to help their loved ones maintain independence. Scott Silknitter and Tom Garcia are back to tips to help caregivers of someone with Parkinson’s.

Caregiving 101: Building Trust with Alzheimer’s

No one can be a caregiver of someone with Alzheimer’s on their own. The stress and demands are tremendous. Scott Silknitter and Tom Garcia offer simple tips to make introducing a new caregiver easier.

Caregiving 101 – Alzheimer’s, Behaviors and Triggers

Behaviors are one of the most challenging things that face any caregiver of someone with Alzheimer’s. Scott Silknitter and Tom Garcia are back with some simple tips to correct bad behavior.

For more caregiver tips, click here. You can contact Scott Silknitter or R.O.S. Therapy systems here or at (888) 352-9788.

Copyright 2017 WFMY