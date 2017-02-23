Caregiving 101: Tips for Mealtime, Car Rides

senior Mother and daughter in park (Photo: RuslanGuzov, RUSLAN GUZOV)

Many caregivers know when your loved one cannot feed themselves, it can be very frustrating for them and lead to depression.

On the Good Morning Show, Scott Silknitter from Caregiving101 shared tools and adaptive equipment that can help. He said there are key questions to ask about any tool:

Will this empower my loved one?

Will it allow my loved one to be successful?

Here are a few tools to consider:

Non-skid mat

Adaptive bowl with a high back

Adaptive utensils

Non-spill mugs

Silknitter also discussed making car rides easier.

First, caregivers should focus on organization and clean up, and remove all objects their loved one can grab while they are driving. Then, consider using tools to make getting in and out of the car easier. Some options include: Bar mobility tool - slips into the door striker and becomes a grab bar

360-degree swivel disc - placed on the seat and makes it easy to swing your legs in any direction

If you have more questions, contact Scott here.

Copyright 2017 WFMY