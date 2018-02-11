Caregiving 101: Visual Impairments & Communication

CAREGIVING 101: FEBRUARY 11, 2018 - In this week's segments of Caregiving 101, Scott Silknitter and Tom Garcia are back with tips to help your communication skills as a caregiver and ways to help the visually impaired with the clothes in their closet.
For more tips on caregiving email Scott at scott@caregiving101.com or visit the Caregiving 101 website.
Visual Impairments and Organizing A Closet
Communication and Saying I Don’t Know
Learning New Communication Styles
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs