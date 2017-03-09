Caregiving 101: Visual Impairments

Vision issues can make even simple tasks such as getting dressed difficult. Scott Silknitter from Caregiving 101 shared tips to help you care for your aging loved ones.

Silknitter says caregivers have to be vigilant and watch for progressive visual impairments because your loved ones won't always tell you when something is wrong.

Here are a few ways you can adapt to help someone with vision problems:

Look at lighting, and check if its bright enough-- consider additional lighting or even a flashlight

Organize clothes

Use a touchable labeling system, with tools like safety pins, different size buttons and labels with different patterns