Communicating with your aging loved ones can be a challenge. Scott Silknitter from Caregiving 101 stopped by the Good Morning Show to discuss tips to help prevent arguments and accidents.

Remember, depending on the word it can either empower and motivate your loved one or turn them off. Use words they are familiar with and use words that won’t trigger a behavior.

For example, you can call a cane a walking stick since people choose to use walking sticks all of the time for leisure walks or hikes. The simple change can help your loved one feel a little better about the tools they use.

Eating & Portion Size

Silknitter also discussed ways to get your loved one to eat healthy. There are two areas caregivers can focus on: portion appearance and packaging. Be mindful of the plates you use, and be sure to make food as accessible as possible.

