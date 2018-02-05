Celebrate Black History Month At The Greensboro History Museum

Courtesy: Greensboro History Museum/ Lifted Voices: African American Living History

GREENSBORO, N.C. - If you're still thinking about how to celebrate Black History Month, you might want to visit the Greensboro History Museum.

You will learn about the history of the 1960's sit-ins and look deep into the lives of African Americans who broke racial barriers to become civic and business leaders.

The museum also offers a variety of Black History Month events.

"Lifted Voices: African American History" is an upcoming program about local teachers on the frontline of school desegregation.

It features costumed interpreters who share well-known and little-known stories of African Americans in Greensboro.

The program will be held at the Greensboro History Museum on February 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It is free and open to the public.

