Celebrate Black History Month At The Greensboro History Museum

GREENSBORO, N.C. - If you're still thinking about how to celebrate Black History Month, you might want to visit the Greensboro History Museum.
You will learn about the history of the 1960's sit-ins and look deep into the lives of African Americans who broke racial barriers to become civic and business leaders.
The museum also offers a variety of Black History Month events.
"Lifted Voices: African American History" is an upcoming program about local teachers on the frontline of school desegregation.
It features costumed interpreters who share well-known and little-known stories of African Americans in Greensboro.
The program will be held at the Greensboro History Museum on February 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
It is free and open to the public.
For more information about Black History Month events at the Greensboro History Museum, click here.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs