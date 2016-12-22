Celebrate Christmas In The Park In Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The kids are officially out of school and the whole family's ready to get their jingle on! Tonight you can head to Burlington for some holiday fun!
Christmas in the Park is Thursday, December 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Burlington City Park. It's free and open to the public.
This year, Christmas in the Park will feature:
Santa and Mrs. Claus (Thataways)
Free carousel rides
Free face painting, games, crafts (Thataways)
Free hot chocolate and cookies
You can also support Burlington Youth Council by purchasing baked goods.
For more information, visit Christmas in the Park's website.
