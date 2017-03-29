Celebrate Earth Day With Free Eco-Friendly Fun

Earth Day (Photo: Reno Tourism)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Celebrate Earth Day with free eco-fun, for everyone!

Earth Day takes place on April 22 this year; but this Saturday, April 1, 2017 you can learn how to garden and protect the environment with several hands-on activities. You can even conduct your own science experiments.

The Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library is holding its annual Earth Day celebration featuring free activities that will teach families about the importance of sustainability, conservation, recycling and more.

Melanie Buckingham is the Environmental Resources Librarian with the Kathleen Clay Library. She says there will be over 50 exhibitors at the free event this Saturday.

"We will have a tiny house, alternative vehicles, hands-on science experiments, gardening demonstrations, environmental education and more," explained Buckingham. "We'll have a bounce house, face-painting and live animals. So we'll be learning about birding and amphibians and reptiles on the Eco-Bus. And Greensboro Astronomy is going to have some solar viewing as well."

Additional activities include hay rides, a nature photo contest and conservation demonstrations.

Americans have celebrated Earth Day every April since 1970. On this day, environmentalists educate the community why it's so important to keep the planet healthy and clean. It's also a day where people make promises to help the environment and make positive changes in the community.

Buckingham says she wants parents and kids to have a good time at the event and walk away with important information.

"We want them to have the hands-on science-learning and to learn about the resources in Greensboro and surrounding area. We want them to feel they have ownership over taking care of the Earth.

You can learn how to reduce, reuse and recycle during this free eco friendly event. It's free this Saturday, April 1, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library on Price Park Road in Greensboro.

For more information, click here.

