Celebrate Mardi Gras Here In The Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- We're bringing the party on Bourbon Street to the Triad! Jody Morphis, chef and owner of Blue Denim in Greensboro, shared some of his favorite Mardi Gras recipes on The Good Morning Show.

Morphis demonstrated how to make Crawfish Etouffee' and White Chocolate Bread Pudding with Whiskey Creme Anglaise.

Check out the recipes below!

CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE’

2 CUPS DICED YELLOW ONION

2 CUPS DICED RED BELL PEPPER

½ CUP DICED CELERY

1 DICED JALAPENO

2 DICED POBLANO

¼ CUP OF GARLIC MINCED

4 TABLESPOONS OIL

½ CUP TOMATO PASTE

¼ CUP HOT SAUCE (I PREFER TO USE SRIRACHA)

2-3 LBS CRAWFISH TAIL MEAT.

2 TBL. BLACK PEPPER

1 TBL WHITE PEPPER

1 TBL CAYENNE PEPPER

1 TBL RED PEPPER FLAKES

2 TBL SALT KOSHER

2 TBL THYME DRIED

1 TBL OREGANO

3 BAY LEAVES

2 CUPS BLONDE ROUX (1 CUP FLOUR +1 CUP OF OIL, WHISK TOGETHER IN A PAN OVER HIGH HEAT UNTIL A NICE DARK BLONDE COLOR IS ACHIEVED.)

6 CUPS JASMIINE RICE.

IN A LARGE POT HEAT THE 4 TBL OF OIL AND ADD ONIONS. SAUTE FOR 3 MINUTES THEN ADD PEPPERS AND CELERY. COOK FOR ANOTHER 5 MINUTES ADD YOUR ROUX AND WHISK. ADD TOMATO PASTE, THEN ADD THE SEAFOOD STOCK OR CHICKEN BROTH IF YOU DO NOT HAVE SEAFOOD STOCK.

ADD HOT SAUCE AND ALL SEASONINGS. BRING TO A BOIL THEN SIMMER FOR 35 MINUTES IN A SEPARATE SAUTE PAN. SAUTE CRAWFISH TAIL MEAT IN BUTTER. IN A BOWL SPOON ½ CUP OF RICE, LADLE ETOUFFEE MIXTURE OVER RICE. TOP WITH CRAWFISH AND GREEN ONIONS.

WHITE CHOC. PECAN BREAD PUDDING

9 EGGS

6 CUPS HEAVY CREAM

2 CUPS MILK

2 TSP. VANILLA EXTRACT

2 TSP SALT

2 CUPS BROWN SUGAR

2 CUPS SUGAR

1 LB WHITE CHOC. CHIPS

6 OZ. WHITE CHOC. CHIPS (RESERVED)

6 OZ. CHOPPED PECANS

1 FULL PAN OF TORN CRUSTY BREAD.

1. IN A LARGE MIXING BOWL, BEAT EGGS AND ADD CREAM, MILK, VANILLA, SALT, BROWN SUGAR, AND 1 LB WHITE CHOC. CHIPS

2. BOIL A POT OF WATER AND PLACE MIXING BOWL OVER THE POT AND STIR UNTIL CHOC. IS MELTED.

3. BUTTER THE INSIDE OF A FULL 2INCH DEEP HOTEL PAN.

4. PLACE BREAD IN THE PAN AND COVER WITH WHITE CHOCOLATE AND CREAM MIXTURE.

5. TOP WITH 6 OZ. OF WHITE CHOCOLATE AND 6 OZ. PECANS.

6. COVER WITH ALUMINUM FOIL.

7. BAKE IN A DOUBLE BOILER IN OVEN FOR 45 MINUTES OR UNTIL SET.

WHISKEY CRÈME ANGLAISE

4 CUPS HEAVY CREAM

2 CUPS SUGAR

2 PINCH OF CINNAMON

2 PINCH OF NUTMEG

2 TBSP VANILLA EXTRACT

8 EGG YOLKS

2 TBS CORN STARCH

½ CUP BOURBON

1. IN A LARGE POT SCALD THE HEAVY CREAM

2. IN A MIXING BOWL COMBINE ALL OTHER INGREDIENTS AND WHISK UNTIL SMOOTH

3. LADLE 2 CUPS OF HOT CREAM INTO THE MIXING BOWL WHILE WHISKING CONSTANTLY

4. POUR THE CONTENTS OF THE MIXING BOWL INTO THE HOT CREAM WHILE WHISKING CONSTANTLY.

5. COOK THE CREAM MIXTURE FOR 2-3 MINUTES WHILE STIRRING CONSTANTLY.

6. IF MIXTURE BECOMES TO THICK, ADD 1 CUP OF COLD CREAM TO ADJUST CONSISTENCY.



If you want to celebrate Mardi Gras in the Triad, you can head to Blue Denim's Fat Tuesday celebration. It starts at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28. For more information, check out their website.

