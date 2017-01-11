Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. with a Holiday Parade and Gospelfest

Civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., (C) is accompanied by famed pediatrician Dr. Benjamin Spock (2nd-L), Father Frederick Reed (3rd-R) and union leader Cleveland Robinson (2nd-R) March 16, 1967, during an anti-Vietnam War demonstration in New York. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Monday, January 16th, the Greensboro branch of the NAACP will celebrate the life and legend of Martin Luther King Jr. The group is holding their annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade next Monday at 11:00 a.m. The parade will start on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in downtown Greensboro.

If you would like to be in the parade, the deadline to enter is Friday, January 13th at 5:00 p.m. For information, call (336) 272-5779.

There will also be a Martin Luther King, Jr. Gospelfest this Sunday, January 15th at the New Zion Baptist Church. It will start at 3:00 p.m. and admission is free with the donation of a can good item.

MORE: Triad Events And Services Honoring Martin Luther King

Copyright 2016 WFMY