Celebrate National Hamburger Day With Burger Warfare

National Hamburger Day - July 28, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- July 28th is National Hamburger Day, so to celebrate one of the Triad's newest burger spots joined the Good Morning Show crew to celebrate.

Burger Warfare is a gourmet burger bar located on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro. The specialize in high quality burgers, homemade custard, shakes, salads and more.

General manager Ralph Singleton says his burgers are big, juicy and delicious.

"We use all fresh ingredients and our signature sauce really sets us apart. We're trying to give people a different experience in Greensboro," said Singleton.

Singleton says the Old Glory Burger is one of their best sellers with a classic double burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and cheese. And he has something for people who like to try new tastes as well.

"We're working on our Chow Hound Burger which has bacon jam, fried green tomato and egg," said Singleton. "We've playing with the idea of breakfast style brunch burger for a while."

Burger Warfare is on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro. For more information on Burger Warfare click here.

© 2017 WFMY-TV