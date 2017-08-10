Celebrate National S'mores Day With Free Treats

Studio Shot of toasted smores (Photo: Jamie Grill)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Today is National S'mores Day! It's a day to celebrate a combination that's honored at camp sites around the world. So enjoy all the chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker you want while supporting the Girl Scouts of America.

Triad Girl Scouts will be preparing S'mores for anyone who wants them for free today.

You can celebrate National S'mores Day with the Triad Girl Scouts today, August 10, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Just head to the Girl Scout Service Center on West Market Street in Colfax. The address is 8818 W. Market Street, Colfax, N.C. 27235. Girl Scouts will serve S'mores, have games, activities and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

© 2017 WFMY-TV