Celebrate 'Pi Day' With Good Eats: Pie

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Tuesday is March 14, 'Pi Day.' But why celebrate the mathematical constant when you can celebrate with yummy kind: Pie?!

Brian and April Cotrone, from The Cherry Pit Cafe and Pie Shop, joined The Good Morning Show crew to share their best pie tips if you plan to celebrate.

Brian Cotrone said making the perfect pie crust can be the most difficult part of making a pie. Watch the video to see the secret to the perfect crust.

Cotrone also demonstrated how to put whipped cream on a pie. You might be surprised how difficult it can really be!

You can celebrate 'Pi Day' on Tuesday, March 14 at The Cherry Pit Cafe and Pie Shop. Buy any slice of pie and get a second slice for $1. For more information, visit their website.

