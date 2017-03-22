Celebrate The Festival Of Colors This Weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Spring is here and while it might take a few days to start seeing spring colors, you can get your fix of bright colors, food and culture this weekend!

The India Association of the Triad is hosting its annual Holi Festival at Grove Winery in Gibsonville.

Holi is a Hindu spring festival that's also known as the "festival of colors" or the "festival of love".

The festival at Grove Winery will feature colors, a DJ, dancing, food, kites and live music.

Holi is a festival for the whole family.

If you want to go, it's this Saturday, March 25 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Grove Winery on Brooks Bridge Road in Gibsonville.

It's $20 for an individual ticket or $45 for the whole family to attend.

For more information, visit India Association of the Triad's website.

