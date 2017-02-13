Celebrate Valentine's Day With Dinner At Home

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The most romantic day of the year falls right in the middle of the week! But you can still celebrate with a night in, instead of a night out.

Chef Tracy Lamothe demonstrated how to make the perfect Valentine's Day dinner at home on The Good Morning Show.

She demonstrated recipes that even the kids can help make for dinner and dessert.

Let's start with dessert, first!

Salted Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Hearts

3 ½ cups of powdered sugar

15 oz peanut butter

¼ cup of butter

1 tsp vanilla

2 - 3 tbs milk

3 cups bittersweet chocolate chips

1 tbs corn syrup

1tbs sea salt

chocolate jimmies

In a mixing bowl combine the powdered sugar, peanut butter, butter and vanilla. Whisk until combined. Add the milk one tablespoon at a time until a soft slightly sticky dough forms. Pour the dough onto parchment paper and roll out (using parchment on top also makes this easier). Cut out heart shapes with a cookie cutter and place on a parchment covered pan. When all the dough is cut into shapes place the pan in the refrigerator for 1 hour to firm up. Melt the chocolate chips and corn syrup in a double boiler until glossy. Dip the hearts into the

chocolate and return to the cold pan. Sprinkle with sea salt and jimmies. Allow to firm up before serving (or wrapping).

Basic Butter Cookie

1 ¼ cup confectioners sugar

1 cup + 2 tbs butter

1 large egg yolk

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp vanilla (or other flavoring of your choice)

2 ¾ cups all purpose flour

Combine sugar, butter, egg yolk, salt and vanilla. Beat until smooth. Add the flour mixing until smooth. The mixture will seem dry at first but will suddenly come together. If it doesn’t, dribble in a tablespoon of water.

Allow to rest. If there is time wrap the dough in plastic and refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight. Roll out on a floured surface ⅛” thickness. Cut out shapes using cookie cutters of your choice. Place on parchment covered baking sheets and bake for 12 to 14 minutes in a 350 degree oven.

Remove cookies and allow to cool before decorating them.

Icing for Butter Cookies

2 ¼ cups confectioners sugar

2 tbs light corn syrup

1 ½ or up to 2 tbs of milk

food coloring (optional)

Decorator sugars, dragees and nonpareils for decorating.

Whisk all ingredients (except decorating sugar) in a bowl until completely combined. Use immediately.

Lamothe said in Italy, Valentine's Day is a celebration of St. Valentino who was a priest put to death on February 14 by the Roman Emperor. He wrote letters to a young girl and signed them “your Valentine” while he was in prison. Italy celebrates by putting gifts and food (of course) into specially made envelopes. Usually the meal includes fish, but Lamothe made her recipe with chicken to make it family friendly.

Lamothe said you can purchase the chicken already cooked in the freezer section of the grocery store

and the sauce can be store bought also. It's a quick and fancy meal for everyone!

Pollo in Una Busta

(Chicken in an envelope)

4 Chicken Breast

1 jar of tomato sauce

16 oz fresh Mozzarella

2 oz parmesan or Pecorino Romano cheese

1 sheet of puff pastry

1 egg

Cook the chicken in the oven until done. Allow to cool. Roll out the dough to ⅛” height. Cut into 4 squares

In each square place one chicken breast. Top with a 2 table spoon of sauce and one slice of mozzarella. Sprinkle parmesan over it. Brush the edges of the pastry with egg wash (1 egg and 2 tbs of water in a small bowl whisked up). Close the pastry around the chicken like an envelope. Brush the entire pastry with egg wash and place on a baking sheet. Repeat the steps for the remaining 3 chicken breast. Bake in the oven on 350º for 20 - 30 minutes. Remove and allow to cool slightly before serving.

Best served with a salad or veggie sticks.

