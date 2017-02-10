Celebrating Black History Month At Old Salem

Autumn scene on a sunny Thursday in Old Salem. (Photo: Tim Buckley)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Throughout the month of February we celebrate Black History Month. History that is rich in the Triad especially in Old Salem. The historic community is hosting many programs this month to highlight the legacy of it's African-American settlers.

Old Salem was founded in 1766. The Moravian community was restored and is now a popular historic attraction. During the month of February Old Salem celebrates the African-Americans who lived there.

Enslaved and some free African Americans lived in Salem, several were converted to Christianity and became part of the Moravian Church. Black community members worshiped alongside white Moravians until the early 19th century when segregation became the norm in the South.

The oldest standing African-American church in the state is at Old Salem. St. Philips is where the end of slavery was announced to the community on May 21, 1865.

The African-Americans in the community were skilled workers many of them made pottery, furniture and other crafts. Some of their work remains at MESDA, the museum at Old Salem.

One of the potters, Peter Oliver, purchased his freedom in 1800 and lived in the Single Brothers House in Salem. He came to the community as a slave in 1786. Oliver's descendants include several Triad residents including basketball star Chris Paul.

