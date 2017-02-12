Celebrating The Life And Legacy Of Charlotte Hawkins Brown

Courtesy: Getty Images

SEDALIA, NC -- In 1902 Charlotte Hawkins Brown, at the time just 19 years old, started the Palmer Memorial Institute for African-American students in Sedalia, right outside of Greensboro.





To this day Dr. Brown is remembered for her passion for education. Palmer Institute taught more than 1,000 students and notable alumni. During a time of segregation, African-American schools were expected to teach agriculture, but Dr. Brown taught her students chemistry, French, African-American history and subjects that would help them become doctors, lawyers, teachers and politicians.

Dr. Brown was also a civil-rights activist and suffragist. The Palmer Institute was transformed into a museum to honor Dr. Brown in the 1980's. To this day it remains the only state historic site to honor an African American and a woman.





The Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday from 9:00-5:00. Admission is free.

