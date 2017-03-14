Chair City Clash Raises Money For Communities In Schools

Chair City Clash - Thomasville Benefits Communities In Schools

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- You can help tackle the high school dropout rate, by watching some local wrestlers in the ring. Chair City Clash 7 raises money for Communities In Schools of Thomasville . So all the choke holds and drop kicks you see this weekend will ultimately help kids stay in school.

Mary Jane Akerman with Communities In Schools, Thomasville says all the choke holds and drop kids you see this weekend will ultimately help kids stay in school.

"We serve the kids with the highest needs with things like school supplies, backpacks of food over the weekend and bring mentors into the schools," said Akerman.

Thanks to NCWA Pro Wrestling and Aaron's, Communities In Schools will get extra support to continue its mission of keeping kids in school.

Wrestler Matt "Manaconda" Houston participates in the Chair City Clash ever year. He says for the past six years, CIS of Thomasville and NCWA have raised more than $13,000 to help children get assistance with food, school supplies, and mentoring.

The combined effort is really making a difference in the community.

"We're proud of that amount, but this year, we want to blow the roof off the place and just really pack the gym," said Houston.

Wrestler Rob "Boogie Woogie Man" McBride is also taking part in the fundraiser. He says, you're really going to enjoy the show. The line up details are below:

DOUBLE MAIN EVENT

NCWA Heavyweight Title Match

"The Franchise" Shane Douglas vs "The Rottweiler" CW Anderson

Special Guest Enforcer: WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons

SIX MAN TAG TEAM GRUDGE MATCH

Jody "By God" Collins and The Mid-Atlantic Outlaws (Matt Houston and Louis Moore)

vs Rob "Boogie Woogie Man" McBride and the legendary Rock & Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson)

Every dollar from ticket sales goes to benefit CIS of Thomasville.

Don't miss the action inside the ring. Ticket start at $10. Gold Circle ticket holders can meet the wrestlers at 6:30 p.m. The doors open for the general public at 7 p.m.

Advance tickets are also available at Aaron's in Thomasville or by calling Mary Jane Akerman at 336-474-4233.

© 2017 WFMY-TV