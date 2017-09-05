Challenger Flag Football And Cheerleading for Individuals with Disabilities

Greensboro’s Carolina Panthers' Challenger League Flag Football and Cheerleading for individuals with disabilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The city of Greensboro has a challenger flag football and cheerleading league for young people with disabilities.

The "Carolina Challenger League" is an 8-week league that gives individuals ages 7-25 with physical or development disabilities a chance to participate in flag football or cheerleading with help from volunteers.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

The free league gives participants the opportunity to improve sportsmanship and experience teamwork.

It's a partnership between Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) Unit, Proehlific Park, and the ARC of Greensboro, with a grant from the Carolina Panthers.

"We are blessed to be able to provide this fun-filled experience for kids with special needs," said Ricky Proehl, founder of Proehlific Park and a former NFL star. "I’m partial to football, so I’m doubly excited about this new team, and looking forward to helping the kids learn how to work together for a common goal."

This is the first year Greensboro has had a league.

The limited spots for athletes quickly filled up with interested players.

The league’s games officially begin in September.

The season will end with a jamboree at the Panthers’ practice facility in Charlotte.

Copyright 2017 WFMY