Changing Seasons & Spending: Three Easy Ways To Cut Costs

As the seasons change, three simple lifestyle changes can save you money this spring!

Debt Sucks University professor Ja'Net Adams said, "Last week, we experienced some warm weather and in the weeks to come, the seasons will be changing, and the temperatures will begin to rise. As warmer temperatures come upon us, it is also a great time to save some money."

1) Cut the heat

Adams: "When it gets 70 degrees and up, you should look to turn your heat off. There is no need to be using that energy when it is not needed. You can keep it this way until it gets so hot that you need to put on the air conditioner. This one action will save you a lot of money on your energy bill."

2) Go shopping

Adams: "As it get warmer, stores will begin to clear out winter inventory, and this is your chance to take advantage. Whenever seasons change, clothes from the current season go on sale. Whether you are an infant or a grown man, you will be able to find deep discounts on winter clothing over the next several weeks!"

3) Roll down the car windows

Adams: "For the last few months, we have been riding in our cars with the heat on high. As the temperatures rise, you can turn that heat off and roll down the window. Keeping the heat off in your car will make your gas tank go farther and save you money!"

Do you have a debt or business start-up question for Ja'Net? E-mail her at Janet@DebtSucksUniversity.com

