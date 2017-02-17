WFMY
Chillin With Chilton: Famous Toastery

Restaurant Has A Flair For Breakfast

Eric Chilton, WFMY 9:33 AM. EST February 17, 2017

If you're looking for a unique restaurant the has you covered from breakfast to lunch we may have uncovered a real find. 

It is a North Carolina home grown restaurant that is taking the south by storm.  The Famous Toastery has been voted the best breakfast in Charlotte 10 years running!  Our Eric Chilton  took a look at their menu and showed us why this restaurant is growing all up-and-down the east coast and as far west as Colorado!


The Famous Toastery is located at 770 Liberty View Ct in downtown Winston-Salem.  Their phone number is (336) 306-9023 and their website is http://www.famoustoastery.com 

 

