Classic Car Show Benefits Triad Veterans

KERNERSVILLE, NC -- You have the chance to honor local service men and women by checking out some classic cars this weekend!

Mindy Smith with the Piedmont Purple Heart Foundation and Purple Heart recipient Benny Vickers joined Tracey McCain on the Good Morning Show to talk about the upcoming classic car show.

The Northwest Piedmont Purple Heart Foundation works to recognize the recipients of the Purple Heart in Northwest Piedmont area of North Carolina. The Purple Heart decoration goes to those who've been wounded or killed while serving with the US Military. The organization works to find, locate, and verify Purple Heart Recipients, widows, orphans, and Gold Star Families in the Northwest Piedmont of North Carolina. They work to uplift them as a group for their sacrifices by citizens of a grateful nation



The organization is hosting a Classic Car Show sponsored by the Old Salem Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America on Saturday April 22nd from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. It'll happen in the parking lot of the Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville. The address is 306 S. Main Street in Kernersville. If you'd like to enter a vehicle, there is a $20 donation per classic car/truck. Spectators get in free and for $1 votes for their favorite cars. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, music and more.

If you can't make it but would like to donate, click here.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

© 2017 WFMY-TV