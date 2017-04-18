Classic Car Show Benefits Triad Veterans

KERNERSVILLE, NC -- You have the chance to honor local service men and women by checking out some classic cars this weekend!
Mindy Smith with the Piedmont Purple Heart Foundation and Purple Heart recipient Benny Vickers joined Tracey McCain on the Good Morning Show to talk about the upcoming classic car show.
The Northwest Piedmont Purple Heart Foundation works to recognize the recipients of the Purple Heart in Northwest Piedmont area of North Carolina. The Purple Heart decoration goes to those who've been wounded or killed while serving with the US Military. The organization works to find, locate, and verify Purple Heart Recipients, widows, orphans, and Gold Star Families in the Northwest Piedmont of North Carolina. They work to uplift them as a group for their sacrifices by citizens of a grateful nation
