Clean Out Your Closet, Change A Life

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- This year, you can do something that could change someone else's life and it's as simple as cleaning out your closet!

Impact Church Greensboro and Rian Mack Events have teamed up to host a "Community Giveback" on Saturday, February 4 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Impact Church Greensboro.

The purpose of the event is to offer community assistance to the less fortunate. The event will offer free employment services, business attire, haircuts and styling and health screenings to help people get back on their feet. But they need your help!

Organizers are still in need of business attire. They're asking the community to dig deep into your closets and pull out anything that you no longer can wear and then donate it.

The Community Giveback intends to help people get back into the workforce, so clothing will be given to them to help prepare for job interviews.

You can donate clothing at two different locations: Impact Church, located at 4705 North Church Street in Greensboro or Luxe Lounge at 709 East Market Street in Greensboro.

