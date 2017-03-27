Clemmons Hosts First Open Martial Arts Competition

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- Bring on the competition! For the first time ever, there will be a karate tournament in Clemmons and you can sign up to compete.

Karate International of Advance and AMAA Sports are hosting the 2017 Triad Open Martial Arts Championships & Series in Clemmons on Saturday, April 1.

The tournament starts at 10 a.m. in the Old Clemmons School Gym on Clemmons Road in Clemmons.

Michele Coalson, Sensei at Karate International of Advance, said they're hoping the tournament is a big, family event.

"There are tournaments held pretty much statewide but our area––Winston Salem, Greensboro, and High Point––for some reason, generally doesn't seem to have many tournaments," said Coalson. "We're trying to change that by starting the Triad Open and build it into an annual event for Martial Artists in this area."

Coalson said the tournament will feature three events: Kata Forms, which is an imaginary fight, Weapons Kata, and Point Sparring for all ages.

The entry fee for is $60 for competitors and $5 for spectators (6 and under are free).

If you'd like to compete, you can pre-register by visiting the tournament's website.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

Copyright 2017 WFMY