Coaches Versus Cancer Campaign Helps Local Families Battling Cancer

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Basketball coaches nationwide are working together to help the American Cancer Society defeat cancer.

It's part of the Coaches vs Cancer Campaign.

It's a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

The purpose is to help save lives through fundraising and education initiatives.

Since 1993, coaches have raised more than 100 million dollars to fight for a world without cancer.

Norm Stewart is the former head coach of the University of Missouri's men's basketball program.

He's also a cancer survivor and member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Stewart provided the vision and inspiration for the Coaches vs. Cancer concept.

He started the program by challenging fans to pledge a dollar amount for every three-point shot made by his team during the season.

The concept evolved into a nationwide effort uniting coaches, fans, players, and communities across the country to fight cancer.

The Coaches vs. Cancer Council includes some of the most successful men's basketball coaches nationwide, such as University of North Carolina Coach Roy Williams and Duke University Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Over the years, the council has helped guide, enhance, and expand the program.

11 of the state's head men's basketball coaches are participating in the program this year, including four in the Triad.

Head men's basketball coaches Matt Matheny of Elon University, Wes Miller of UNCG, Scott Cherry of High Point University and Jay Joyner of North Carolina A&T University committed to the campaign.

Last month, the coaches took orders and made sandwiches for Subway customers to raise awareness and support for the fundraiser.

The goal of the local Coaches vs Cancer program is to raise $25,000 for the American Cancer Society.

100% of the proceeds will go towards fighting cancer.

Donations are being accepted until Wednesday at participating Subway restaurants.

For more information about the Coaches vs Cancer Campaign

